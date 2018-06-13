Suspicious death under investigation in Fort McMurray

​RCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the middle of a gravel road Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called at about 5:45 a.m. about the discovery of a body on the access road that leads to the Abasand neighbourhood, said Cpl. Teri-Ann Deobald.

The major crimes unit from Edmonton has been called in to help with the investigation, she said. Members of that unit are expected to arrive in Fort McMurray by noon on Wednesday.

"All deaths are suspicious until we can deem otherwise," said Deobald.

The road has been closed and RCMP are guarding the scene, she said. There are other access routes into the neighbourhood.

Further information is expected from police later Wednesday.