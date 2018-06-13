Skip to Main Content
Suspicious death under investigation in Fort McMurray
New

Suspicious death under investigation in Fort McMurray

RCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the middle of a gravel road Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called early Wednesday about a body found on a gravel access road

CBC News ·
A body was discovered on a gravel access road that leads to the Abasand neighbourhood in Fort McMurray. (David Thurton/CBC)

​RCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the middle of a gravel road Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called at about 5:45 a.m. about the discovery of a body on the access road that leads to the Abasand neighbourhood, said Cpl. Teri-Ann Deobald.

The major crimes unit from Edmonton has been called in to help with the investigation, she said. Members of that unit are  expected to arrive in Fort McMurray by noon on Wednesday.

"All deaths are suspicious until we can deem otherwise," said Deobald.

The road has been closed and RCMP are guarding the scene, she said. There are other access routes into the neighbourhood.

Further information is expected from police later Wednesday.

RCMP have blocked an access road to the Abasand neighbourhood in Fort McMurray after the discovery of a body early Wednesday. (David Thurton/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us