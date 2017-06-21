On the first day of summer, Alberta Health Services has issued a blue-green algae advisory for parts of Lake Isle, 80 kilometres west of Edmonton.

AHS is advising area residents, visitors and pets to avoid wading or swimming in the areas where the blooms are visible. If contact occurs, AHS recommends washing thoroughly with tap water.

People may safely eat fish fillets, but should limit eating whole fish or fish trimmings. Pets should not be fed any fish from the lake, AHS said.

People who come in contact with visible blue-green algae or who ingest water containing blue-green algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting, and diarrhea.

Areas of Lake Isle which do not have visible blue-green algae can still be used for recreational activities during the advisory, which is in effect until further notice.