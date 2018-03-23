An electrical-pole fire caused by a blown transformer has slowed traffic in the area of Whitemud Drive and 156th Street.

Fire crews, police and Epcor Utilities were on scene Friday afternoon.

"Once we got there at 2:38 [p.m.], we found out that the transformer on the light pole had actually blown, so we were worried about exposed lines," Edmonton fire rescue spokesperson Maya Flilipovic said.

Traffic on the Whitemud between 149th Street and 156th Street was initially reduced to one lane in both directions, and was completely stopped for about five minutes around 4:20 p.m.

Filipovic said crews were concerned the electrical-pole would fall onto the road, and removed about two metres off the top of the pole.

Epcor spokesperson Tim le Riche said the pole will be replaced and the wire might have to be restrung.

"Unfortunately it's going to be a bit of a lengthy repair there," le Riche said. "The wire is impacting traffic in both directions, so motorists who normally use that route should look for some other way to get where they're going."

Traffic was delayed in the area of Whitemud Drive and 156th Street. (Sam Martin/CBC)

The fire caused power to be cut off to about 3,000 people in the area, le Riche said. He said the fire was caused by melting snow.

"The moisture is to such an extent that it can actually get around the ceramic insulators on the pole and get close enough to the live wires to cause a short and then they spark and that spark can cause a pole fire," le Riche said.

Exact estimates on when repairs will be finished aren't yet known, but le Riche said Epcor crews will work "late into the night."