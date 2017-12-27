Rafael Valdez would rather take a needle in the arm than hit the malls on Boxing Day.

"I'm actually trying to avoid Boxing Day shopping," Valdez said, as he squeezed a small ball while donating blood at the Canadian Blood Services clinic in Edmonton.

It's a great way to spend time after Christmas "actually helping and not spending my money," said Valdez .

A part-time student at the University of Alberta, Valdez said he walked by the clinic at 8249 114th St. and saw a sign urging people to donate blood.

He didn't realize how cold it was outside until he got ready to leave for the blood donation.

"I thought, 'Oh well, I already have the appointment booked,' " Valdez said with a chuckle..

Canadian Blood Services has set up additional clinics over the holidays to encourage people to donate blood. (CBC)

Canadian Blood Services put out an urgent call on Dec.18 for eligible donors to fill 35,000 open appointments by Jan 6.

There has been a "notable increase" in donors since then, the CBS said a news release Wednesday. But there are still 942 open appointments in Edmonton to help meet the national target.

"It can be tough during the holiday season to take an hour to give blood," said Rick Prinzen, chief supply chain officer for the CBS.

Travel, family activities and changes in routines pose challenges to blood collections, especially during the last half of December and into the New Year, the release said.

O-negative blood is in particular demand, since that is "the universal blood type" compatible with everyone.

People interested in giving blood should check the Canadian Blood Services website to determine if they are eligible, and can also book an appointment online.

The Edmonton clinic at 8249 114th Street is open:

Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, and 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.