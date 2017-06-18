Keith Rempel crouches down on his hands and knees and listens carefully across the room for his daughter's familiar babbling.

Nine-month-old Cecilia is on the move and Rempel must rely on his hearing to keep tabs on her.

The Edmonton musician is completely blind.

"My daughter just started crawling a week ago so now I've got to start saying, 'Okay Cecilia where are you?' when I walk into the room, and see if I can coax her into making a sound so I can find her."

Keith Rempel has been chronicling his life in his blog, My Dad is Blinder than your Dad. (Keith Rempel)

The first-time father has started a blog about his experiences with his daughter, hoping to help other visually-impaired people navigate the challenges of parenthood.

When he found out little Cecilia was on the way, he realized there were few resources for parents like him.

Titled My Dad is Blinder than your Dad, Rempel's online entries are filled with candid, unfiltered posts about caring for a newborn.

"I don't think I'm at the point where I can offer advice," Rempel said during a Father's Day edition of CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I'm just exploring the difference between just being dad, and being blind and being a dad, and I'm actually finding that there is less difference than I expected ... everything is just coming together naturally."

'It's been great'

Late-night diaper changes, wrestling his daughter's plump little limbs into lacy dresses, installing a car seat, parenting tasks made more challenging by a lack of sight.

Rempel struggles to navigate unfamiliar places with stroller in tow and feeding his daughter has been "mostly a disaster," he said.

He often wonders what kind of mess his gurgling daughter is creating, and if she's just spitting everything out as soon as he pulls his hand away.

Keith and Michelle Rempel were thrilled to find out they had a baby girl on the way. (Keith Rempel)

More than once, he's accidentally spooned oatmeal into her eye.

But the challenges he has faced are not so different than other fathers.

He's sleep deprived and frazzled but happy.

"It's been great. The day after Cecilia was born I got a text from brother saying, 'Enjoy never having free time again,' " Rempel said.

"And that's kind of how it's been. It's been really busy, but really enjoyable. You're busy all the time, but what's more important? Sitting on the couch and looking at your phone or chasing a baby around and having a fuller life, and a better one."

Before Cecilia was born, Rempel was nervous about how he would connect with his daughter in the months before her first words.

His wife Michelle has remedied those fears. She often narrates their daughter's every move and expression, such as "She is staring at you," or, "She is fascinated by the pattern on the couch."

Those moments have helped him bond with his baby.

'Our secret language'

He also communicates with his daughter with plenty of clicking, clucking and cooing. He's bought baby books with braille, and jokes that he's trying to stop swearing before his daughter picks up her first words.

Feeding time has become less of a disaster.

Cecilia seems to know her father is just a bit different, Rempel said.

When he bends down to spoon oatmeal into her rosebud mouth, she gurgles and reaches out with her stubby fingers.

"Cecilia is now guiding my free hand to her open mouth to help me aim the spoon. [It's] fascinating to see how she'll adapt to having a blind dad," Rempel wrote in his blog.

"She seems to think the clicking sounds I use for echo location are our secret language."