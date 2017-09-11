A central Alberta farm-animal rescue operation is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of a blind baby goat.

Daisy was stolen from the Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement (FARRM) animal sanctuary on Sunday night.

'She means the world to us'

"She means the world to us. We've worked really hard to give her the life we wanted to give her," said Melissa Foley, the agency's founder.

"As far as we're concerned, there is monetary value on her life."

Foley returned home Sunday evening after running some errands in nearby Wetaskiwin when she realized her beloved pet was missing.

"From the moment we pulled up to the gate, we knew something was wrong," she recalled through tears.

Daisy always welcomes Foley and her husband home with some excited bleating but the property was "dead silent."

They frantically searched the farm, but Daisy was nowhere to be found. A neighbour told them that he had heard their dogs howling, and a car pull into their driveway about an hour before.

"You would think that having a fully-fenced property and keeping it gated and closed would keep everybody safe, but in this case it hasn't, so that's really hard to come to terms with," Foley said.

"We've been broken into and robbed twice in the last year so we take all the preparations for that to happen, but never once did we think that somebody would go as far stealing a living being — especially not one as special as Daisy."

Daisy, who is missing her eyes and a large part of her tongue, requires regular medication and a special diet. (Living through Lens Photography)

The theft has been reported to RCMP and local bylaw services. Foley and her team of volunteers have posted missing bulletins all over social media, pleading for Daisy's return with "no questions asked."

Foley has also sent volunteers out to local meat processing lots and animal auctions, fearing that Daisy might be sold for slaughter.

"Unfortunately I don't know the type of person that would come onto someone's property and steal a blind baby goat so at that point we just immediately feared the worst and [went] from there."

Daisy was brought to the rescue in spring.

A farmer from north of Edmonton brought her in after she was found nearly dead in his field, surrounded by a flock of crows.

The newborn's eyes and most of her tongue had been pecked out by the birds, and she was in horrible shape.

Foley slowly nursed the creature back to health but Daisy can't eat a regular diet and requires regular medication.

Despite her special needs, she's become a beloved pet, and a living symbol of what the agency does for unwanted farm animals.

Since it was founded five years ago, FARRM has rescued more than 350 animals from the Edmonton area and across the Prairies.

"We really have a connection with her and we would like to see her come home," Foley said of Daisy.

"I don't know where she is but I can imagine she's very scared."