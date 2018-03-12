A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside a northwest Edmonton apartment last year.

The accused was arrested by Saskatoon police on March 5 and has since been transported back to Edmonton, where he has been remanded into custody, police said on Monday.

The accused also faces a series of firearms-related charges in connection with the shooting, police said.

Blayne Burnstick's family issued this poster to the public shortly after his disappearance in north Edmonton. (CBC)

Blayne Joseph Burnstick, 25, was found dead on Sept. 18 inside a multi-unit residence at 111th Avenue and 94th Street, near Commonwealth Stadium.

An autopsy confirmed that he died of gunshot wounds. Burnstick's body was found in the same building where a 76-year-old man had been killed a few days earlier.

Nexhmi "Nick" Nuhi was found shot to death inside the same multi-level residence on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Both cases remain under investigation by homicide detectives, police said.

Burnstick was not a resident of the building.