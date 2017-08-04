An Alberta man convicted of sexually assaulting an Indigenous woman who was jailed to ensure her testimony has lost a bid for a mistrial.

Lance Blanchard was found guilty in December of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, possession of a weapon and making a death threat in the 2014 attack.

The victim, a 28-year-old homeless woman, died in 2015 in an unrelated shooting.

The mistrial application focused on new evidence from an Edmonton Remand Centre inmate who said the woman was a hard drug addict who made a living robbing people.

In his ruling dismissing the application, Justice Eric Macklin of Court of Queen's Bench says the new evidence was fabricated and has no credibility.

In January, Blanchard is scheduled for a dangerous offender hearing that could lead to him being jailed indefinitely.

The case has become the subject of two reviews ordered by Alberta Justice after a CBC News investigation revealed that Blanchard's victim was jailed with her attacker.

During a preliminary hearing in June 2015, the young Cree woman from Maskwacis was jailed for five days at the Edmonton Remand Centre to ensure she would show up in court to testify.