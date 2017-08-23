Alberta RCMP are looking for at least three suspects after a brazen home invasion and shooting in Blackfalds, Alta.

Police responded to a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his home, according to an RCMP news release.

Three male assailants, wearing black bandanas over their faces, drove a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck behind the residence and entered through the garage, where they shoved a 35-year-old woman to the ground, according to police.

The men then entered the home and confronted the 47-year-old man who was shot during an altercation.

Witnesses reported seeing the dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck fleeing the scene along with a gold Chrysler Intrepid stolen from the residence, according to police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he remained in stable condition late Tuesday night.

Police said they believe a female suspect may also have been assisting the three male assailants.

Blackfalds RCMP are asking anyone with information that could help identify the suspects to contact police.

Blackfalds is approximately 140 kilometres south of Edmonton.