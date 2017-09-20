Two men are dead after separate collisions in central Alberta.

A man died after a single-vehicle crash east of Red Deer on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 595 near Range Road 260, RCMP say.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old Tofield man died after a two-vehicle collision north of Camrose.

At around 11 a.m., a car traveling east on Township Road 472 was turning north onto Highway 833 when it collided with a southbound truck.

One passenger in the car died, while the driver and the second passenger were taken to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

The two people in the truck were not hurt.