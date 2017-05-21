A man who police said drove a vehicle into a pond in Blackfalds, Alta., escaped with minimal injury Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle leaving the roadway and driving into a pond off Highway 2A in the community about 140 kilometres south of Edmonton.

When they arrived, they found several people who witnessed the incident attempting to free the lone occupant from the vehicle.

Blackfalds RCMP also entered the water and helped the man escape with minimal injury. He was sent to the hospital for a follow-up treatment.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the incident.