It was a morning fuelled by heaping cups of fresh-brewed coffee and a good helping of community spirit.

Edmonton AM left the studio behind on Thursday morning for a live broadcast from Café​ Blackbird in the heart of the Crestwood neighbourhood.

Host Mark Connolly hosted a slate of guests, including the famous Alfie Zappacosta who performs at the café regularly.

The café and music venue opened early just for the occasion and more than 100 people turned out to enjoy the live broadcast.

The show will hit the road again next month for a special live broadcast from la Cité Francophone for a special holiday showcase for the CBC Turkey Drive in support of the Edmonton Food Bank.

Good morning! @EdmAMCBC is coming to you live from @blackbirdyeg. They don't open until 7:30 but they've opened early for us.



Stop by if you're in the neighbourhood!#yeg #cbc pic.twitter.com/GMGfatLgau — @MyCBCYEG

