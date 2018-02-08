For the 29th annual Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival, it's a good problem to have.

"We've got an abundance of snow," said Ben Featherstone, Camrose district maintenance foreman and snowcat operator. "We've got the best snow conditions we've had in years."

All that snow means a lot of work for the setup crews, Featherstone said. It takes two 18-hour days to groom the trails for the races.

Snowcat operator Ben Featherstone says the races will have the 'best snow conditions' seen in years. (CBC)

'Excellent skiing conditions'

"We're very pleased with what's happening out there," said Allen Jacobson, Birkebeiner co-ordinator. "This year we have the best conditions we've had in years."

What makes conditions so ideal is that there is a good base of snow, which allows workers to set good tracks, Jacobson said.

"The kind of snow that we have and the way it's been compacted is really conducive to excellent skiing conditions," he said.

Around 1,000 cross-country skiers are expected to take part in Saturday's races, spanning 2.5 to 55 kilometres.

Something new this year is a family fun day at Gold Bar Park in Edmonton. The Birkebeiner society is co-hosting that event with the Edmonton Nordic Ski Club, said Jacobson.

Events include sprints and relays and a dress-up competition. More information is available at canadianbirkie.com.