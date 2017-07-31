RCMP are looking for a 20-year-old man in the killing of a woman in front of several witnesses in northern Alberta.

Joelle Cardinal, 21, was killed early Monday outside a home on the Bigstone Cree Nation, about 325 kilometres north of Edmonton, at Wabasca.

RCMP won't say how Cardinal died other than to say she "suffered intentional traumatic injury."

They said several people saw the attack and could identify the killer.

Cardinal also knew her killer, RCMP said.

The attack happened just after 2 a.m.

Police are still looking for the suspect.