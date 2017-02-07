Faye Snyder loved that Bible. Her late husband gave it to her.

Her hope now is that the thief who stole it from her car will give it back.

Or maybe read it.

"It was a keepsake from him," said Snyder, 79. "When I go to Bible study, I always took it."

The Bible was stolen on Feb. 2.

At around 11 a.m. that day, Snyder had finished paying her bills at the bank in the Wetaskiwin Mall. She was in her car in the parking lot, when a woman approached and demanded a ride.

"She wanted me to take her someplace, and I couldn't understand what she was saying," Snyder said. "I wouldn't have taken her anyway, because you never know what is going to happen."

'It would be nice to get it returned but if she'll read it, then I can go get another bible.' - Faye Snyder

Refused a ride, the woman threw Snyder's walker into the back seat of the car and grabbed the Bible.

"My Bible was sitting back there," Snyder said. "I think she thought it was my purse. But it wasn't."

​RCMP are now asking for the public's help to find the Bible.

Snyder's husband, Bob, gave it to her years ago. He died on Good Friday in 1997.

It's a navy blue paperback with the name Faye Snyder on the inside cover. It was in a black fabric case with a zipper.

A soft-cover Bible study book called "She Did What She Could," by Day of Discovery, was also inside the fabric case.

Const. Holly Porterfield said it's possible the thief could end up leaving the Bible somewhere, once they discover that it's not actually a purse.

"It's heartbreaking that somebody has actually taken this from her," Porterfield said.

"Not only were they obviously scaring her and worrying her, but then to take something that's so personal of hers is awful. We would very much like to see it returned to Mrs. Snyder."

Snyder says she's glad she wasn't hurt during the incident, but she reported it to police because she would like it returned.

"It would be nice to get it returned," she said. "But if she'll read it, then I can go get another Bible.

"I hope she reads it. That's my prayer. I hope she reads it."