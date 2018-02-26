Allergic to water: Grande Prairie boy diagnosed with rare disorder

Even his own tears can make Benjamin Johnson break out in hives.

The nine-year-old Grande Prairie boy suffers from an extremely rare condition called aquagenic urticaria.

Benjamin is severely allergic to water.

Showering, getting caught in the rain, or breaking out in a sweat can cause a severe reaction.

Large patches of his skin will turn into a rash of bright red welts.

'It's a very itchy, burning sensation'

"Usually someone who has the condition will break out into itchy, burning hives, sometimes blisters, within a few minutes of them of having water on their skin," said Benjamin's mother Krystal Johnson.

"They're all over the chest, the back, the face and the neck."

Benjamin began to show symptoms last summer. He would come in from running through the sprinkler in the backyard covered in hives. The outbreaks kept getting worse.

"I did what I think every parent would do, I assumed it was shampoo or body wash or laundry detergent so I went through a year of eliminating different things in the house," Johnson recalled in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"Then, just last summer, it really started to evolve into a much worse rash.

The extremely rare allergic disorder causes Benjamin to break out in painful welts every time his skin comes into contact with water. (Krystal Johnson/Supplied) "It became pretty clear, pretty quickly what was going on."Johnson started researching the condition online, and began contacting others who had been diagnosed with the rare disorder.

It was also clear though that an official diagnosis might be hard to come by, Johnson said.

Fewer than 50 people worldwide are believed to have the condition, she said. The underlying cause of aquagenic urticaria is currently unknown.

"It can take years and years of misdiagnosis," Johnson said.

"I just started documenting everything with videos and pictures and after about three months of documenting everything I could, I went to the doctor and I was really lucky."

The Johnsons' family doctor had heard of the condition, immediately recognized the symptoms, and referred Benjamin to a specialist who confirmed his mother's suspicions.

The family got an official diagnosis last year on Benjamin's ninth birthday. Since then, every day, they try to reduce the risk of exposure.

Benjamin's winter clothing is completely waterproof. He showers only once a week.

He can't take a trip to the pool, or run around the track in gym class without his skin bursting out in angry welts.

Despite the painful outbreaks, Benjamin's parents let him call the shots when it comes to exposure.

"Because the doctors don't know and we don't know, we've left a lot of the decision-making up to Benjamin himself, because he is the one who has to deal with the consequences if he goes outside, if he participates in gym.

"He's a super-active kid so he generally just sucks it up and does what he wants to do."

Benjamin is on a daily regimen of antihistamines to treat his outbreaks. Treatments target the symptoms but are not a cure.

Sometimes the medication works, sometimes it doesn't, Johnson said. If the oral medications stop working completely, doctors may have to put Benjamin on stronger medication, which will require bi-weekly injections.

If that happens, the drugs will no longer be covered by insurance or medicare, and the out-of-pocket cost of keeping their son healthy will balloon to more than $2,400 a month.

Swimming, bathing or breaking out in a sweat can cause Benjamin to have an allergic reaction. (Krystal Johnson/Supplied) "The antihistamines, like with any allergic reaction, tend to help," Johnson said. "But unfortunately, with all of those, your body builds immunity to them.

"We're already on our third different treatment plan of prescriptions, and there is only one left.

"With rare diseases, there are so many things that aren't covered. It's such a grey area in the medical field."

It's a daunting prospect. As is generally the case with rare diseases, not much is known about aquagenic urticaria.

Johnson hopes that by sharing her son's story, the medical community will take the treatment of rare disorders more seriously.

There needs to be more awareness among doctors, and a commitment from government to ensure patients can afford whatever treatment they need.

"I think that it's really important for people to know that rare diseases are rare, but having one is not," said Johnson.

Nearly 3 million Canadians have been diagnosed with some kind of rare disorder — many of which are much more dangerous and difficult to manage than aquagenic urticaria, Johnson said.

"People think that my story is crazy, but in the rare community we are one of the luckiest families," she said.

"It's a really strange world when you know more about a disease than your doctor does."