Family appeals for public help in return of stolen heirloom jewelry

An Edmonton couple is making a public appeal for the return of family jewelry that was stolen, in two separate break-ins, from their Belgravia home last month.

The home of Leslie and Rick Morgenstern was broken into by a male suspect on May 9 and then again on May 23. The thief stole their vehicle and more than $120,000 worth of jewelry, police said in a news release.

Some of the jewelry belonged to their late daughter Mia who, together with her husband David, was killed in a vehicle collision in B.C. in October 2006.

The Morgensterns have been raising Mia's two children since the couple was killed, police said.

The family is scheduled to meet with reporters Thursday afternoon to make an appeal to the public for any information that will help to locate "these important family heirlooms" and the vehicle, so they can be returned to the family.

Edmonton police said they have seen a significant increase in criminal activity throughout the southwest neighbourhood of Belgravia over the last month.

EPS has an online neighbourhood crime map that lists each neighbourhood, the number of incidents and the type of crime that occurred.