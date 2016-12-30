There's no better way to bid adieu to 2016 than by ringing in the New Year downtown in the company of thousands of other Edmontonians.

There's a big celebration Saturday evening at City Hall and Churchill Square — a countdown to 2017 and the official start of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The party starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free.

There will be two fireworks shows. The first, for families with young children, starts at 8:15 p.m.

The late show goes at midnight, for the traditionalists who yearn to sing Auld Lang Syne in a big crowd.

Mayor Don Iveson will be at the event, bringing New Year's greetings on behalf of the city.

The city has been planning for this night since about April said Tannia Franke, the supervisor for Sir Winston Churchill Square.

"It is a free night for families, and it's alcohol-free," said Franke.

"We have over 40 activities and performances planned both inside City Hall, as well as on Churchill Square and this year we've expanded our program hours to start at 6 o'clock."

Inside City Hall, people of all ages and skill levels can help create a legacy mural to celebrate Canada 150. Outside there will be magicians, balloon artists and live music. There will also be ice skating and food concessions.

A full list of what you can expect to see and do downtown can be found on the city's website here.

Dress for the weather

You'll want to dress up warmly to be outside for any length of time.

Environment Canada says Edmonton will see periods of snow Saturday afternoon with accumulations of about two centimetres.

The agency forecasts a high of –2 C Saturday, falling to –10 in the afternoon. Overnight lows will dip to –12.

Fireworks at Sir Winston Churchill Square. (CBC Edmonton)

Getting around on bus and LRT

If you're planning to come downtown for the festivities your best bet is to come by bus or LRT. Edmonton Transit is providing free service starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"It's all hands on deck, " said Jennifer Laraway, a communications officer with Edmonton Transit.

ETS expects to have several hundred operators working to provide bus and LRT service to thousands of people who will be travelling around Edmonton.

"For those who are able to drive or who are choosing not to partake in any adult beverages or things of that nature, they're reminded that there is free parking at the LRT stations — Clareview, Belvedere, Century Park and Stadium stations.

"So they can just board the LRT and take a straight shot right down to the downtown festivities."

People are also encouraged to use the ETS real-time tools which will keep transit users up to date on bus arrivals and schedules.

Driving downtown

If you are planning on driving, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Parking will be available at the Stanley A. Milner Library parkade for $1 after 5 p.m.

Other paid parking options are available throughout the downtown core. But keep in mind the Edmonton Oilers are hosting the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place so event-night parking rates will be in effect.

Many roads and sidewalks around Sir Winston Churchill Square will be closed starting as early as 1 p.m. Saturday. The roads will open again by 1 a.m. Sunday.

A full list of road and sidewalk closures can be found here on the city's website.

Taxis and ride-sharing services will be busy for New Year's Eve, so planning ahead is a good idea.

Uber says New Year's Eve is one of its busiest nights of the year. Uber fares will be at their highest between midnight and 3 a.m., the company said in a media advisory.

There are also plenty of other activities going on in and around Edmonton, including some paid-admission events. A list of those events can be found here.