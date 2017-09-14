A northern Alberta senior is dead after the battery-powered scooter he was driving was struck by a pickup truck.

The man, 74, was travelling eastbound through an intersection in a residential area in the town of Beaverlodge when he was fatally injured, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene of the collision at the intersection of 11th Street and 4th Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the scooter was transported to the hospital in Beaverlodge where he later died. The man's family has been notified but police are not releasing his name.

A collision analyst has been called in to investigate, but police have not said if charges are being considered.

Beaverlodge, 43 kilometres west of Grande Prairie, is home to about 2,400 people.