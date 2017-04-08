Police in Beaverlodge are looking for the passenger of a car who pulled out a rifle on another driver in a possible road rage incident Saturday afternoon.

Both vehicles were travelling on Highway 43 toward Grande Prairie on Saturday when a man, in the passenger seat of a red, four-door sedan, pointed a rifle at the driver of a semi-trailer, police said in a news release.

No shots were fired and the sedan continued travelling eastbound. RCMP were unable to locate the vehicle.

RCMP said they believe the vehicle was a Honda Accord, and it had black winter rims and tinted windows in the rear.

The man who pointed the rifle is described by police as Caucasian, wearing a hoodie. He was also wearing a camouflage jacket and the rifle had a camouflage stock with a scope.

Police are asking anyone with any info on the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact them.