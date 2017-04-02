One man is dead after a semi-trailer veered off a highway in northwestern Alberta on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene on Highway 43 at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision east of Beaverlodge, Alta.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man from Edmonton seriously injured. STARS Air Ambulance was called and police tried to resuscitate the man, but he died from his injuries.

RCMP said their initial investigation indicates the semi left the roadway and they are still investigating what led to the crash.

Beaverlodge is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.