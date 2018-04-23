RCMP in Beaumont converge on northwest neighbourhood after firearms complaint

There is a heavy police presence in the Beauridge neighbourhood in northwest Beaumont as police deal with a call about a disturbance involving firearms.

Beaumont RCMP, Leduc RCMP and the emergency response team are on the scene. Police say the situation is "being contained."

Students and staff at Academie Saint-Andre Academy, Dansereau Meadows School and people at the Family and Community Support Services office will remain in place until the situation has been resolved, police said Monday afternoon in a news release.

Parents of students at the two schools have been notified, police said.

"The RCMP have responded with a large presence to ensure that no one in the public is put at risk as a result of this incident," police said.

The RCMP said it would provide more information when it is available.

Beaumont, population 18,000, is one kilometre south of the City of Edmonton's southern boundary.