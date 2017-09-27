A man was seriously injured Tuesday evening after his motorcycle collided with a truck in Beaumont.

RCMP say the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m..

The motorcycle was travelling east on 50th Avenue and the truck was heading west. When the truck stopped to turn left, the motorcycle passed by another stopped vehicle and collided with the truck, police say.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance with serious injuries. The man driving the truck was not injured.

Traffic was diverted from the scene for about an hour as emergency crews responded. Police continue to investigate.