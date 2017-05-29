A teenager who maimed another boy in a machete attack last year pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon on Monday.

The boy, now 16, was sentenced 12 months in custody and six months of supervised time to be served in the community. He will then serve 18 months of probation.

Given that the teen has been in custody since his arrest on June 23, 2016, he will not spend any more time behind bars, court was told.

He was also initially charged with attempted murder, but that charge was withdrawn Monday after the teen pleaded guilty to the other two charges in a Leduc courtroom, on the day his trial was scheduled to begin.

Judge Geoff Ho called the attack the worst instance of aggravated assault he has seen in 13 years on the bench.

The attack at a Beaumont construction site in June 2016 left Braydon Heather with lacerations to his mouth and face, a fractured cheekbone, wounds to both arms, a broken hand and an almost severed thumb.

"It was more by good luck than good management that Braydon Heather didn't die," said Crown prosecutor Trent Wilson.

At the hearing, Wilson said the attacker, who can't be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was with Heather and three other boys that night in June.

Teens planned to steal from unlocked vehicles

According to an agreed statements of facts, they were doing what's known as "car hopping," which Wilson characterized as a mission to steal from unlocked vehicles.

The gang, known as a "crew," drove to Beaumont in a stolen silver pickup truck.

Braydon Heather, shown in 2013, was attacked with a machete in Beaumont on June 21, 2016.

At that point, the accused apparently wanted to "ditch" Braydon, Wilson said, because of something the boy had said to another in the group.

Three boys, including Braydon and the accused, jumped out of the truck when they stopped at a construction site.

As Braydon jumped the fence, the accused struck him in the head with a machete. After Braydon got up, he was struck again with the machete, this time in the face.

The injured teen, then 14, was left for dead. He was later discovered by a man who called police.

RCMP officers found the teen barely conscious and bleeding profusely.

"The injuries will be long lasting," Wilson said.

He told court it took doctors a long time to stitch the boy back together.

Braydon was not in court for the hearing.

Outside court, Wilson said it's a miracle the victim can walk and talk again.

Wilson said given the unreliable youth witnesses, a conviction would not have been certain during a trial.

'Random, violent and horrifying'

He said the guilty plea shields the victim from the anxiety of reliving the attack in court.

Wilson said the youth who carried out the attack plans to move to Manitoba to start fresh and live with his father there.

The boy has no prior criminal record. He stared straight ahead for most of the hearing from the prisoner's dock.

Defence lawyer Kent Teskey said the incident was a "random, violent and a horrifying" attack.

Teskey said nothing in the his client's history could have predicted such a crime and noted his behaviour since in the Edmonton Young Offenders Centre has been good.

Ho accepted a joint sentencing submission submitted by the Crown and defence, which asked for 12 months in custody, a period of six months supervision in the community, and 18 months of probation.

No charges are being considered against the other teenagers who were at the scene that night.