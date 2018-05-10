Beaumont girl diagnosed with brain tumour gets special day with police officers and canine squad

An 8-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February was treated to a day of Edmonton police training, canine unit demonstrations and a ride in a police helicopter on Thursday.

Janaya Chekowski-Mckenzie laughed and smiled as she watched Edmonton police dog Fallon take down an officer who posed as a suspect. As she sits watching in a wheelchair, her mother Amanda Crow smiles.

"There was a long time there where it wasn't a very happy time for a little while," Crow said. "It's nice to see her laughing and getting along with everybody and enjoying it."

Janaya Chekowski-Mckenzie, 8, is given a run down of the controls inside the EPS Air 1 helicopter by an officer. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Edmonton police officers spent the morning at their training facility showing Janaya the training exercises that officers have to complete to become a cop.

It was then followed by a tour of the EPS Kennels where police dogs are trained. Air One, the EPS' helicopter, landed in the training yard before Janaya went on a short tour above the city.

In February, Janaya was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). With the diagnosis, doctors expect her to only live for another year or two due to the aggressive form of cancer. Janaya has been going through radiation therapy to buy her some time.

Her mother helped her create a bucket list, which includes creating a YouTube video, singing on stage, study paleontology, and swimming with dolphins in Mexico. Being an EPS officer wasn't on the list but it was added when someone reached out to the family after hearing about her goals.

"It may not have not been on the bucket list, but it's something she enjoyed beyond belief and it's something I appreciated," said Crow.

Janaya Chekowski-Mckenzie and her mother, Amanda Crow, watch as Edmonton Police's canine unit put on a demonstration. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Const. Bryan Langevin gave the tour around the kennels on Thursday, and demonstrated what his dog Fallon is trained to do in a dangerous situation.

"Anytime we have an opportunity to reach out like that to a citizen, especially someone like somebody in Janaya's shoes, we jump on that opportunity."

More about Janaya's bucket list and fundraising efforts can be found on her mother's blog.

