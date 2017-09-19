Did you hear about the "suspicious male" who "presented himself" as a police officer to two teenagers in Beaumont last week?

Turns out he was a member of the RCMP and didn't do anything wrong.

On Friday, Beaumont RCMP issued a news release about an incident that happened Wednesday morning.

While walking to school, a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl had "an unusual verbal exchange" with a man who said he was an "officer," RCMP said.

The man was parked in a black SUV with tinted windows. He called the students over and talked to them, asking them questions "which were probing and concerning."

After talking to the pair for a few minutes, the man drove away.

RCMP learned about the incident that evening.

They issued a news release with a description of the man and a composite sketch.

"Although no one was injured, an exchange like this is alarming, and we want these incidents reported to the RCMP right away," Staff Sgt. Jeff Egan, commander of the Beaumont detachment, said in the original news release.

"Parents are encouraged to continue to have discussions with their children about practising street safety, and trusting their instincts when it comes to strangers. Reporting strange events is paramount to our solving them."

On Tuesday, RCMP said they had solved the mystery.

"Beaumont RCMP have determined that the male described in the Sept. 13 incident was an RCMP officer and there is no risk to the public," police said in a terse statement.

"The RCMP member was in an unmarked police vehicle, and not in uniform.

"No offence was committed and further information will not be provided by the RCMP on this incident."