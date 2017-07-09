Passengers going through the north terminal at the Edmonton International Airport got a bit of a scare Saturday evening when someone opened a can of bear spray.

EIA spokesperson, Traci Bednard, said all staff and passengers were evacuated at about 8:40 p.m. from the terminal.

She said the incident happened outside the security area.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters told CBC News a man found the can of bear spray in a garbage can outside the security.

"It caused himself and three other people to be exposed to the bear spray," Peters said.

One child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

RCMP do not believe charges would be laid. "It appears it was an accident," Peters added.

9:40 pm, July 8. Bear spray was released in North end of terminal so avoid until further notice. We will update by twitter & notice on scene — @FlyEIA

"It's not an issue for security," she said, calling the incident a "nuisance" for travellers trying to get on planes.

"It's going to take some time to make sure we have proper ventilation," she said, adding that she didn't know when the terminal would be re-open.