Drifting smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia has prompted a precautionary air quality advisory for the Edmonton area.

Alberta Health Services issued the advisory Monday after Edmonton was blanketed with a thick haze.

Air quality in the region is expected to vary with weather conditions and winds over the next few days and possibly weeks, as more than 200 wildfires continue to burn in B.C.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice from AHS.

Edmontonians, especially those with respiratory problems, are advised to take precautions during the advisory. There are potential health concerns linked to smoky air, such as shortness of breath and irritation of the eyes and throat.

Smoke from #BCForestFires putting a light haze over #yeg this evening, blocking lots of western setting #Sun. pic.twitter.com/TNtRZBhza1 — @waynebaird01

AHS says although minor smoke conditions do not typically cause health concerns in healthy individuals, if smoke conditions become more severe, even healthy people may experience temporary symptoms.

If you can taste or smell smoke in the air, Edmontonians are encouraged to monitor their symptoms and limit their exposure by avoiding outdoor physical activity, staying inside and keeping all windows and vents in their cars and homes closed.

Hourly updates are available on the Alberta Environment website.