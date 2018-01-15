A 26-year-old British Columbia semi-trailer driver died on the side of Highway 63 in northern Alberta on Sunday after his stopped vehicle was struck by another truck.

Around 4:30 p.m., Boyle RCMP responded to a crash involving two tractor-trailers four kilometres south of Wandering River.

One northbound semi was parked along the side of the highway and the driver was out of the vehicle adjusting his load when it was struck by another northbound semi, RCMP said in a release Monday.

The driver who was outside of his vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP did not release his name but said he was from Chilliwack, B.C.

The male driver of the moving semi suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Traffic heading north on Highway 63 was re-routed for more than 12 hours.

The parked semi had a trailer loaded with PVC piping which needed to be cleared from the highway, police said.

Boyle RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst continue to investigate.

Police said weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

Wandering River is 85 km north of Boyle.