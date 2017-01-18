Temperatures climbed to 8 C in Edmonton on Wednesday, just a degree short of breaking the 2009 record for this day.

Edmontonians took advantage of the balmy weather with skis and skates in hand.

Although puddles were forming on city streets, 78-year-old Larry Rankin arrived at Hawrelak Park to ski the trails.

He started cross-country skiing 25 years ago to clear his mind of the stresses of being a school principal.

"The trails are broken already and when there's not an appropriate time to break more trails, you take what's there," Rankin said.

"In certain areas it's a little slippery because it's thawed and frozen, but for the most part, the conditions are very nice."

'In certain areas it's a little slippery because it's thawed and frozen, but for the most part, the conditions are very nice.' - Larry Rankin , cross-country skier

Rankin worries the snow might soon disappear, making it difficult to partake in his favourite winter activities.

"That's a big consideration at this time of the year," Rankin said.

"It's winter and you'd love to enjoy the winter and make the most of it. A little more snow and around zero. You don't want it melting too much because you figure it's not going to last."

All of the city's outdoor skating rinks were open with the exception of City Hall, which looked a little more like the summer pool than a winter rink.

The temperatures will start to get a little closer to normal for January when highs dip to below zero later in the week.

@Travismcewancbc