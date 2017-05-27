More than six years after her two young sons were murdered, Andrea Badger is stepping up her fight to make sure they are not forgotten.

Disillusioned that a fatality inquiry judge made no recommendations to prevent future similar deaths, Badger has filed a complaint against the report.

She has also fired off a series of letters to government and opposition politicians, asking for their help in campaigning to change the child intervention system.

"I don't want my sons to be a statistic," Badger said of Caleb and Gabriel Cardinal, who were killed by their father in December 2010 during an unsupervised visit at his Edmonton home. "I want them to matter."

Badger believes the deaths of her sons, aged six and three, could have been prevented.

Gabriel (left) and Caleb Cardinal in the last known photo of them before their deaths in December 2010. (Supplied)

In the months before the murders, Badger said she warned child welfare officials that her estranged partner, Jason Cardinal, was dangerous and abusive and should not be allowed unsupervised access.

Cardinal pleaded guilty in 2012 to two counts of first-degree murder.

Erratic mental state

Badger said she still can't believe a man with a history of mental illness and increasingly unpredictable behaviour was able to manipulate so many experts.

She said she raised red flags about Cardinal's erratic mental state during their bitter custody battle.

"He was told he should be taking his medication properly and nobody could confirm that he was," she said.

Jason Cardinal pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2012 and is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. (Canadian Inmates Connect)

Not satisfied with responses she received from the ministers of Children's Services and Justice, Badger has now written to the premier.

"I'm tired of them apologizing," she said, referring to a reply from ministers Danielle Larivee and Kathleen Ganley. "It's too late."

The letter from the ministers offered condolences and referred to government initiatives already underway to address root causes, such as poverty, that send children into the system.

The reply acknowledged Badger's unhappiness with the fatality inquiry report, but explained judges don't have to make recommendations in every case.

A spokesperson for the provincial court said the report stands and the judge, Raymond Bodnarek, will not comment.

Trying everything she can

The premier's office confirmed it had received Badger's letter and said Rachel Notley will respond.

In addition to a lawsuit already filed against the province, Badger is trying everything she can think of to force change within the system.

She recently made a written submission to the province's Child Intervention Panel as another way to highlight her struggle.

"What I want is change, so no other parents or children go through this," she said.

Wildrose critic Jason Nixon, who sits on the panel, said he understands Badger's frustration.

"Albertans like Andrea Badger, who have experienced the tragic loss of a child involved with the intervention system, need to have their voices heard," he said.

Badger is now holding out hope her voice may be heard through the findings of one last report she's anxious to see.

During the fatality inquiry, it was revealed the family violence death review committee would examine the case.

The panel has the power to make recommendations to the government, but the province would only confirm it has received a report from the panel and is reviewing it.

Badger said she is optimistic the report could lead to changes to a system she maintains failed her and her sons.

"When they died a part of me died with them," she said. "I miss their hugs. I miss having them in my life."