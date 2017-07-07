A mother has been charged by Edmonton police after an eight-month-old baby was left alone inside a parked vehicle Thursday night.

Police were called at 8:30 p.m. after a bystander noticed the child in a vehicle in a strip mall parking lot in the area of 55th Street and 167th Avenue in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Hollick-Kenyon.

The window of the vehicle was cracked open and the baby girl had been left alone inside the vehicle in the sunny parking lot, police said.

Temperatures at the time were hovering around 26 degrees. A heat warning had been issued for the Edmonton region yesterday.

Paramedics were the first to arrive on scene and the baby was brought to the Stollery Children's Hospital for assessment.

The child was unharmed, police said.

Police found the mother and charged her with causing a child to be in need of intervention. She has been released from custody, pending her first court appearance.

Much of the province, including the capital region remains under a heat advisory. Such warnings are issued by Environment Canada when very high temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness or danger.

Edmonton reached a high of 28 degrees Thursday afternoon and Environment Canada is forecasting Friday to be even hotter.