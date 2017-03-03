A chorus of voices echoes through the music room. "Glockenspiels away, glockenspiels away, glockenspiels away for another day," they sing.

Welcome to the final day of Music Box Babies, a pilot program that's being run out of the Winspear Centre. It could be a sign of things to come if a new building expansion gets funding in the March 16 provincial budget.

The expansion would see a $53-million addition to the Winspear Centre constructed on the current parking lot on the corner of 97th Street and 102nd Avenue.

The Winspear Centre is looking to expand over the parking lot in the back. (John Robertson/CBC)

It would complete the vision of the original design, which included additional spaces for education and rehearsal areas.

Due to financial constraints, the Winspear building was never completed as envisioned.

But the Winspear's board still has its sights set on the dream of becoming a true centre of music in the city.

"A true centre, for us, is a place that really encompasses everything that music could be in a community," said Annemarie Petrov, executive director of the Winspear Centre and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

"A place like this could be way beyond the concert stage."

Musical instruments that are used in the Music Box Babies program. (John Robertson/CBC)

The City of Edmonton has already committed funding for the expansion plan, including $13 million for construction.

The Winspear is also looking for $13 million from both the provincial and federal governments. The centre then plans to raise an additional $14 million from the community.

"It's all about making music accessible to all citizens of the city," said Petrov. "It doesn't matter your income level, it doesn't matter your demographics ... it is just your love of music that matters."

It's also about growing a sense of community.

"You see that with all the families that come in for Music Box Babies," said Alison Kenny-Gardhouse, director of musical creativity at the Winspear Centre.

"Babies arrive with their moms or dads or caregivers and they chat, they share the music together and you see the joyfulness in their faces and the faces fo their babies, and you see community growing there."

Kids play with the instruments making their own version of music. (John Robertson/CBC)

More classes added to meet demand

The Music Box Babies class was full within a week of being advertised.

There was so much demand that the centre added sessions for those on the wait list.

"I called in and I was really disappointed," said Brianne Mudyrk, whose daughter Sutton is in the class.

"A second class opened up and we started the next week. All babies love music and it's fun time to spend together."

Sutton takes part in the Music Box Babies program. (John Robertson/CBC)

The hope is to build a foundation for future generations of musicians in the city — musicians like Zayn, whose father Aadil Dharamsi has big dreams for him.

"Hopefully he will be more than a steering wheel drummer like his dad," Dharamsi said.

The Winspear is also expanding other programming for different ages and skill levels, including the Youth Orchestra of Northern Alberta-Sistema and a drop-in class for Parkinson Alberta.