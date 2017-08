A historic B-25 Mitchell bomber from the Second World War is coming to the Edmonton Airshow.

Built in 1944, the aircraft is visiting from Arizona on the Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

The plane will also offer short flight tours from the Villeneuve Airport.

Almost 10,000 B-25s were built, but the visiting "Maid in the Shade" is one of only 34 that can still fly today.

The Edmonton Airshow takes place August 19 and 20.