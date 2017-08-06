The roar of the bomber plane's engines on Saturday at the Villeneuve Airport brought back memories for a 99-year-old veteran who did 50 missions in one of them during the Second World War.

Alex Frame, a navigator and radar operator between 1943 and 1945, was responsible for guiding the pilots of B-25 Mitchells to their targets in Europe.

While the bombers have been out of service for 40 years, the Arizona-based Commemorative Air Force has one that can still fly. The organization brought the plane to Alberta to demonstrate its capabilities and celebrate its history.

"It brings back memories, that's for sure," Frame said.

As he watched it circle overhead, he had stories to tell, including one about a botched bomb run that still haunts him.

"We got some flak coming up pretty close and he kind of panicked, the pilot, and he wouldn't stay on course so he could get on the target," Frame said. "We had to drop the bombs out of there."

He said they had to return to complete the mission later in the day.

"They were really waiting for us then," Frame said.

A crew of Canadians who had just arrived in Europe were on that mission, he said. None of them made it home.

"I said many times, I'm glad I was there, but I wouldn't take a million dollars to do it again," Frame said.