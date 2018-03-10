One ice climber was injured in an avalanche near Nordegg in Clearwater County, Alta. on Saturday, police said.

RCMP were alerted of the avalanche at 12:15 p.m. when they received an emergency SOS signal from a GPS about 140 kilometres west of Rocky Mountain House, police said in a news release Saturday evening.

Police said a man was injured in the avalanche while climbing an ice wall on Kitty Hawk trail on Mount Elliot, about 300 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. He and his three climbing partners were able to​ walk off the mountain to a nearby road.

The injured man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on scene before being airlifted to Edmonton by STARS ambulance.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP and the Mountain Rescue Team responded to the scene. Ahlstrom Helicopters provided air support, RCMP said.

Avalanche risks in Alberta parks were "considerable" Saturday, according to the Parks Canada website. The hazard level is considered dangerous and requires "conservative decision-making."