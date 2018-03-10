At least one person was buried in a possible avalanche near Nordegg, Alta., RCMP told CBC News.

Police received a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, where it was reported that at least four people were involved in an avalanche on Mount Kitty Hawk, about 300 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

RCMP were told one person tumbled between 200 and 300 metres on what police described as an ice climbing route. It's unclear if it was the same person who was buried.

"Several people were involved and it's unknown if there's injuries," said Staff Sgt. John Spaans.

He said the person who was buried is conscious and breathing, but further details about the condition of the other people involved are unknown.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to the scene, and requested the services of a rescue helicopter.

STARS Ambulance tweeted they were responding to an incident in the area.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene emergency in the Nordegg area — @STARSambulance

Avalanche risks in Alberta parks were "considerable" Saturday, according to the Parks Canada website. The hazard level is considered dangerous and requires "conservative decision-making."