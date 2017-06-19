Joshua Gilbert Barnes, 18, was stabbed to death in a parking lot in northwest Edmonton, an autopsy showed Monday. 

Police were called to a parking lot in Kensington Crossing near 125th Street and 132nd Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics declared Barnes dead at the scene. A second man with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital.

On Monday, homicide detectives released photos of a car they believe was involved in Barnes' death.

Side view of suspect car

Police say this car was occupied by a group of male suspects. (Edmonton Police Service)

Rear view of suspect car

Police urge anyone with information about this car to call them. (Edmonton Police Service)

"We believe this vehicle was occupied by a group of males," said Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen in a news release.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or what led up to the homicide is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.