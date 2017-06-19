Joshua Gilbert Barnes, 18, was stabbed to death in a parking lot in northwest Edmonton, an autopsy showed Monday.
Police were called to a parking lot in Kensington Crossing near 125th Street and 132nd Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Paramedics declared Barnes dead at the scene. A second man with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital.
On Monday, homicide detectives released photos of a car they believe was involved in Barnes' death.
"We believe this vehicle was occupied by a group of males," said Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen in a news release.
Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or what led up to the homicide is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.