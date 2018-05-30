Autopsy inconclusive in man's death in Gold Bar neighbourhood

The death of a 20-year-old man remains under investigation after an autopsy failed to pinpoint what caused his death.

Mason Montana Landry's body was found around 1 a.m. Monday in the Gold Bar neighbourhood, lying in the bushes.

Patrol officers were called to the area of 103rd Avenue and 42nd Street, by a resident who led them to the body.

An autopsy was completed, but the medical examiner was unable to confirm the cause of death, pending toxicology results.

Police are asking that anyone who had contact with Landry recently, or knew of his whereabouts over the last week to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.