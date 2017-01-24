Despite some controversy, author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra will be speaking in Edmonton on Wednesday at an annual conference for Children's Autism Services of Edmonton.

Chopra will be speaking about "the future of well-being" and not addressing "autism or any autism treatment," says a statement on the organization's website.

"We are now entering a time where the future of medicine and well-being is going to be very precise, very predictable, preventable, and process oriented and participatory," Chopra said Tuesday on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"We have the technology to measure things before they go wrong."

Chopra believes that human aging and illness can be reversed by the power of the human mind, and argues that his practices of "quantum healing" can cure any number of ailments, including cancer.

"Only five per cent of disease related gene mutations, which means genetic errors, are fully penetrant which means the disease is guaranteed," he told Edmonton AM listeners.

"The other 95 per cent of gene defects that ultimately result in disease, they make it more likely that you'll have the disease but they are influenced by lifestyle. Principally sleep, stress management, movement, exercise, emotions, healthy relationships, nutrition."

Timothy Caulfield, a professor of health law and science policy at the University of Alberta has said Chopra is the "embodiment of pseudoscience."

Chopra brushed off that criticism Tuesday.

"I learned to to be immune to both criticism and flattery over the years," he said. "If I was offended by criticism I wouldn't have reached so many people.

"Whenever you have someone who is a professional skeptic, you should be suspicious of them. Skepticism is very healthy, but cynicism is actually a risk factor for premature death from cardiovascular disease."

Chopra took to Twitter to invite Caufield to his presentation on Wednesday evening.

@DeepakChopra @H_Y_L @MarkConnollyCBC I fear this would be like a Kendrick Lamar fan going to a Nickelback concert. — @CaulfieldTim

Terri Duncan, executive director of Children's Autism Services, defended having Chopra speak.

"We brought him because he is talking about wellness, and well-being and that's important to all of us," she said in the statement on the organization's website.

She said Chopra will introduce people to a new perspective on health.

"I hope you'll agree that there are many approaches to well-being – medical, physical, spiritual and psychological," the statement said.

"We don't endorse any of these – though I suspect they are all important to individual well-being. Our goal in inviting Deepak Chopra was not to endorse any of these approaches, but to start a conversation about well-being in its largest sense that would be meaningful to all Edmontonians."

Tickets are still available to Chopra's lecture.