An Australian man faces luring and child porn charges after trying to meet a 13-year-old Edmonton girl for sex.

Jiashu Weng, 22, and the girl have engaged in regular sexually explicit chats and exchanged photographs since meeting on social media last October, police said.

The girl's mother discovered the online chats around the time Weng arrived in Canada. She called police, who arrested Weng at an Edmonton hotel room on Feb. 10.

An investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Exploitation unit, Edmonton police and Australia's New South Wales police resulted in a search of Weng's home in a suburb of Sydney on Tuesday.

Police seized computers and other electronic devices to be examined further.

Weng is charged with luring a child under 14 years, possession of child pornography, and distributing child pornography.