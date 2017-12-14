Ali Fneich's voice quavered when he spoke about his missing wife Thursday before the public and the media at Edmonton police headquarters.

Nadia Atwi, a 32-year-old kindergarten teacher, was last seen by her husband at around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 at their home near 48th Street and 146th Avenue.

"I'm begging you, Nadia, to come home today," Fneich said. "Everybody in Edmonton, everybody in the world [is] waiting for you."

While Fneich spoke, his son began to cry in his arms, calling "Mommy! Mommy!" into the microphone.

Sgt. Kevin Harrison from the Edmonton police missing persons unit had little new information about the ongoing investigation.

At Thursday's news conference, he said a "large team of investigators" is working on what he called a "very active" case.

Ali Fneich begged his wife to come home at a Edmonton police news conference on Thursday.

Randa Atwi told CBC News on Tuesday that her sister had said she was leaving home to pick up their mother for their daily carpool to work. When their later mother arrived at Nadia's home, her husband said she had already left.

Nadia Atwi never made it to work that day. She stopped answering calls and text messages.

"We will do everything in our power to bring her home"

Her black Chevrolet Equinox with Alberta licence plate BWR 6282 was found later that day in a ditch at Rundle Park, Edmonton police said Thursday.

The police have conducted several co-ordinated searches in the city. Another aerial search is planned for Friday, Harrison said.

"We will do everything in our power to bring Nadia home," he said.

She has been reported missing before, but not for a lengthy period of time, Harrison said.

Police encourage public to keep searching

Harrison urged the public to continue actively looking.

"Time is of the essence in any missing persons investigation," he said. "It is critical if you spot her to contact us immediately. We encourage you not to wait."

The investigation has been focused in several areas in recent days. It started in Rundle Park with a team of 200 volunteers, then quickly expanded to small towns around Edmonton.

More than 8,000 people from across the province have now joined a Facebook group to help with the search.

Posters with Nadia Atwi's photograph have been put up at Edmonton LRT stations, on people's cars and on billboards across the province.

"We are doing our best to find you, wherever you are," Fneich said. "We look forward to having a happy ending for everybody."

Anyone with information about the disappearance is encouraged to police.