Girl, 12, dies in ATV rollover southeast of Edmonton

RCMP are investigating an ATV rollover on the weekend that killed a 12-year-old girl 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. Sunday near Highway 14, about 5 kilometres east of the town of Viking.

"A 12-year-old girl had been riding an ATV and had rolled the quad into a slough and she was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," Cpl. Christopher Warren said Monday.

"Our sympathies go out to the town of Viking and the family involved."