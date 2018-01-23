Edmonton police are investigating an early morning attempted robbery and shooting in the city's northeast.

Two men wearing masks approached two other men in a parked vehicle and shot the 21-year-old male driver, police said.

They said the victim was treated and transported to hospital with injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in an alley in the area of 152A Avenue and 63rd Street, in the McLeod neighbourhood.

The suspects fled the area. A search involving police dogs was not successful in locating them, said police.

Police are continuing to search for the suspects, and do not believe there is any risk to public safety.