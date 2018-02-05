A man accused of shooting at a grader operator in Grande Prairie early Saturday morning has been charged with attempted murder.

The 22-year-old also faces nine weapons charges including discharging a firearm with intent and pointing a firearm.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 a.m. Saturday when a white Jeep collided with the grader while the city employee was plowing snowy streets.

RCMP say the driver of the Jeep left his vehicle, fired at the grader and then ran away. At least five bullet holes could be seen in the window of the grader.

The grader driver wasn't shot but was treated in hospital for minor injuries. The city employee has since been released.

The accused was arrested on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.