A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting incident in Devon, Alta. last August.

The Edmonton RCMP Serious Crimes Branch arrested the man Wednesday at the Edmonton Remand Centre, where he was in custody for an unrelated arrest in Barrhead in October.

The arrest comes after a gun was fired at a Devon gas station on the morning of Aug. 18.

Police said a man in a blue Toyota Tundra who drove by the gas station pointed a gun at a stopped vehicle. A single round was fired.

The bullet hit the frame of a gas pump, police said. No one was injured.

The vehicle fled the scene, but was later found abandoned on Highway 60. Police say the truck was stolen in Wetaskiwin.

The accused was wanted on warrants in Camrose, Fort Saskatchewan, Vermillion, Westlock and Whitecourt, on a total of 24 charges, police said.

The charges were in relation to break and enters, theft and possession of stolen property incidents that occurred in 2017. Police said court proceedings for those charges have not yet occurred.

"We continue to investigate several other unsolved crimes throughout the region and will determine if there is any evidence amongst the various reported offences to be linked to solved crimes," RCMP Const. Mike Fulton said in a news release.