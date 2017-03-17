Edmonton police are warning businesses with ATMs inside to protect their machines while they investigate three incidents involving ATMs at Edmonton hotels.

Last Saturday, two men broke into the games room of a hotel at 53rd Avenue and Calgary Trail and stole the ATM, police said.

Surveillance video shows the two men loading the ATM into a newer black Dodge Ram, parked in an alley behind the hotel and driven by a woman with long dark hair.

Four days later, on Wednesday, two men broke into an ATM machine at a hotel near 76th Avenue and 45th Street.

These two suspects are wanted in the March 7 ATM theft. (Edmonton Police Service/Supplied)

On March 7, two men attempted to steal an ATM machine from a hotel near 105th Avenue and 111th Street but fled when nearby residents approached.

Edmonton police said they are uncertain whether the three incidents are related.

The three incidents are the latest in a slew of ATM thefts, including some in Stony Plain in Fort Saskatchewan.

Police advise all businesses with ATM services to put their machines in high-traffic areas that are well lit and have surveillance cameras nearby.

ATMs should also be bolted to the floor, if possible, police said.