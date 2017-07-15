Two suspects are on the loose after making a mess of a grocery store in Cold Lake, Alta., while trying to steal an empty ATM.

Police say the pair backed a red Ford F-250 through the glass doors of a Sobey's store at around 11:15 p.m. on July 13.

They tried to pull an ATM machine out of the store with a tow rope. When they realized the ATM was empty, the suspects left it in the store and fled with the door to the store still sitting in the back of the truck.

The door eventually fell off the truck into the yard of a nearby home.

The truck is described as having no front bumper and a black tailgate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP.