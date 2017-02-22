A little girl who stopped breathing during a visit to the dentist's office last year is slowly improving but requires 24-hour monitoring and a full-time caregiver, her father says.

Ramandeep Singh said he and his wife have both been forced to quit their jobs to look after their daughter, Amber Athwal.

The family filed a $26.5-million lawsuit earlier this month against the dentist and eight staff members who were on duty on Sept. 7 when the little girl had dental surgery and lapsed into a coma.

Singh said his daughter is making progress.

"She has started making some good body movements, she's showing some hand movements," he said. "So it's very encouraging for us, and the doctors also are surprised with the recovery she's showing."

With a father's pride, he told CBC News that his daughter used to dance on her way through the family kitchen.

Now she sits in a wheelchair, trying to talk but able only to smile.

Amber Athwal all dressed up for kindergarten orientation day and a trip to the dentist on Sept. 2 (Athwal family)

The five-year-old waves her arms and makes high-pitched noises. When her parents ask her to say hello, she tries her best and comes close.

The family filed the lawsuit, Singh said, because they believe that Amber's injuries, caused by a lack of oxygen to her brain, were entirely avoidable.

"We have significant concerns that Amber was not being monitored as closely as she should have been," her father said. "And that she did not get the treatment that she desperately needed quickly enough."

None of the allegations contained in the family's lawsuit have been proven in court. A statement of defence has not yet been filed.

Dr. Ken Cheung, a medical anesthesia specialist at the Foothills Hospital in Calgary, reviewed the claims made in the lawsuit.

"It sounds that there were some steps that were missed, and failure to act prudently in terms of providing a safe anesthetic," Cheung said.

Cheung said there are a number of details in the statement of claim that he found surprising and alarming.

The statement alleges that Dr. William Mather performed Amber's dental surgery despite being told she had eaten breakfast less than three hours earlier.

In elective surgery, the patient must have fasted for six hours, allowing the stomach to empty, otherwise there's a risk of the patient vomiting and choking, Cheung said.

"I don't think anybody would be providing an anesthetic when there hasn't been enough time elapsed," he said.

"Certainly if the child has had breakfast — documented there as milk and toast — I would allow at least six hours to elapse before providing any sedation."

He also expressed concern about the post-surgical care described in the statement of claim.

"I'm not sure what really happened there," he said. "The patient emerging from the anesthetic certainly needs, for a short period of time, constant care, constant monitoring.

"If that didn't occur, that would also be a cause for alarm."

Dental, medical anesthesia practices differ

Cheung said he was surprised to learn that such a young patient had been given anesthetic in a private dental clinic where emergency help would not be readily available.

"I'm an adult anethesiologist," he said. "I'm very comfortable providing adult anesthetics in all circumstances. I would not, personally, be comfortable giving an anesthetic to a young patient."

Young patients have very different physiologies than adults, he said.

"When things go wrong with a pediatric case, it can go wrong very quickly," he said.

Cheung said he couldn't speak about standards in a dental office, which are regulated by the dental college.

"One thing I am concerned about is, we as physicians ... have five years of specialty training in this field after our medical degree. It really boggles my mind that there are dentists — yes with some extra training — providing an anesthetic in their office."

Four-year-old Amber Athwal in early 2016. (Supplied)

In Amber's case, the dentist was responsible for the anesthetic while performing dental work at the same time, according to the statement of claim.

"One person is dividing his attention between two different types of care. In the medical world, we would never have that occur. It is always at least two operators providing that care," Cheung said.

After the incident, the Alberta Dental Association and College suspended the rule permitting dentists to both administer anesthesia and perform a dental procedure on a patient.

Mather has said that "nothing" unusual occurred during the procedure. He said he had appropriate support staff and that a nurse was with Amber during her recovery when it was noted she was in distress. At that point, CPR was performed on her.

Mather has been ordered to attend a hearing conducted by the Alberta Dental Association and College. No date has yet been set.

Amber's father said the family has not heard anything from the dental college about their case.

"It's a long journey," Singh said. "Whatever it takes, we're going to help her more and more."