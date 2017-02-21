An Edmonton dentist and his staff failed to provide basic care to a young girl who stopped breathing during an office visit in September, according to statement of claim filed this month.

Amber Athwal's family is suing Dr. William Mather and eight staff members who were on duty that day at the Scotia Place office for a total of $26.5 million, plus costs.

"Amber's injuries were caused by a lack of oxygen to her brain over a sustained period of time and were entirely avoidable through the provision of basic medical care," according to the claim, filed earlier this month in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta.

On Sept. 7, Mather examined the four-year-old girl and told her father, Ramandeep Singh, that four teeth had to be removed.

Mather said a cancellation that morning had freed him up to perform the surgery and that he would do so despite knowing Amber had eaten breakfast, the claim alleges.

During the hour-long procedure, Mather performed the dental work and was also responsible for administering and monitoring the anesthesia.

At 11:55 a.m., the surgery completed, Amber was placed in recovery.

Staff failed to ventilate Amber, claims says

The events that happened next are unclear, according to the lawsuit.

"According to the only recorded notes, at or around 12:15 p.m. — and despite the fact that Amber was or should have been on continuous, alarmed monitoring — the (nurse) apparently noticed for the first time that Amber was not breathing, she did not have a heart rate, and that Amber's oxygen saturation level was zero."

EMS was called at 12:30 p.m., the claim states, and when paramedics arrived five minutes later, Amber was lying unresponsive on the clinic floor.

"Neither Dr. Mather nor any of the other defendants were making any effort to ventilate Amber through the use of either bag valve mask ventilation, intubation or other means," the claim states.

"Dr. Mather and all of the other defendants know, or ought to have known, that Amber was not receiving oxygen to her brain and was suffering a critical medical emergency."

Amber was taken to Stollery Children's Hospital, where she stayed for 12 days after being diagnosed with hypoxic brain injury.

The lawsuit accuses Mather and his colleagues of failing in their obligations to exercise reasonable care of their patient.

Failing to "monitor an unconscious and vulnerable child in the post-operative period fall(s) well below the basic standards of safe patient care," the claims says.

It also claims Mather failed to take into account that Amber ate breakfast that morning.

Going ahead with the surgery despite the fact that Amber had eaten breakfast "constitutes a breach of the most basic standards of safe and prudent dental and anesthetic care," the claim says.

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

A statement of defence has not yet been filed.

Mather has been ordered to attend a hearing conducted by the Alberta Dental Association and College. A date has not been set.